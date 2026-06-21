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The Hows and Whys of Operating in the Private, with Common-Law Trust Solutions
In this episode, I speak with Dave, from Common Law Trust Solutions (CLTS), about what it means to operate in the private, the benefits of doing so, and…
Jun 21
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Bretigne
19
3
4
1:10:10
What "Gone With the Wind" Can Teach Us About Britain's Two-Tier Policing
I did not want to write about this.
Jun 19
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Bretigne
30
20
8
Bretigne Schaffer interview on CHD-TV: Industry monopolies are bad, but the government is a monopoly too!
The effect of regulations, and how to get around government restriction
Published on Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)
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Jun 17
The Landmark Better Way Conference, USA!
Wow, what an incredible weekend we had at the Better Way Conference USA!
Published on World Council for Health
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Jun 12
The Psychology of the Resisters: What the Obedience Experiments Never Told Us
“Every crisis reveals something about human nature.
Published on Kenny Carmody
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Jun 8
This is Why I Save Copies of Studies & Articles
And where is Barbra Streisand's house again?
Jun 3
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Bretigne
19
8
7
Full Text of Neil Miller's SIDS/VAERS Study:
Removed from Elsevier site
Jun 3
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Bretigne
1
May 2026
It's Here!
Get your review copy of "Alligator: Tales from the Edge of Dis-Ease"
Published on Fantastical Contraption
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May 18
All I Have to Say About Thomas Massie
I’ll make this quick.
May 17
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Bretigne
46
38
6
A Better Way for the USA. This is it, folks!
Come to Warwick, Rhode Island, on May 29-31 for this extraordinary WCH USA hosted event!
Published on A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie
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May 11
The Most Important Race in America Is a Republican Primary in Kentucky
If you watch this interview, you will understand why I fully endorse Thomas Massie
Published on Sayer Ji's Substack
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May 11
Title: Why This Fight Matters – Saving Lives from Harmful Hospital Protocols
Published on rebecca’s Substack
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May 9
© 2026 Bretigne
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