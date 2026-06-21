On the Banks

On the Banks

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The Hows and Whys of Operating in the Private, with Common-Law Trust Solutions
In this episode, I speak with Dave, from Common Law Trust Solutions (CLTS), about what it means to operate in the private, the benefits of doing so, and…
  Bretigne
1:10:10
What "Gone With the Wind" Can Teach Us About Britain's Two-Tier Policing
I did not want to write about this.
  Bretigne
Bretigne Schaffer interview on CHD-TV: Industry monopolies are bad, but the government is a monopoly too!
The effect of regulations, and how to get around government restriction
Published on Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)  
The Landmark Better Way Conference, USA!
Wow, what an incredible weekend we had at the Better Way Conference USA!
Published on World Council for Health  
The Psychology of the Resisters: What the Obedience Experiments Never Told Us
“Every crisis reveals something about human nature.
Published on Kenny Carmody  
This is Why I Save Copies of Studies & Articles
And where is Barbra Streisand's house again?
  Bretigne
Full Text of Neil Miller's SIDS/VAERS Study:
Removed from Elsevier site
  Bretigne

May 2026

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