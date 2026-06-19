On the Banks

On the Banks

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
5d

and we all saw how those northerners ultimately treated the "blacks" with the unfulfilled promise, "40 acres and a mule"...

human nature doesn't change

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
5d

Who's the assailant?

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