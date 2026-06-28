On the Banks

On the Banks

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JdL's avatar
JdL
17h

Yes. America has sunk into a kind of authoritarian nightmare, even as most of the populace happily sets off fireworks on the 4th of July as if we still bore any substantial resemblance to the nation founded in 1776. One revealing example: the drug war. The founders would have laughed at the notion that government should "protect" people from consuming whatever they pleased (always, of course, understanding that bad choices can lead to bad results). Today, it takes serious effort to find either a commentator or a regular person who would entertain the possibility that the drug war is impossible to win and causes terrible problems, not to mention being a sink-hole for tax dollars expropriated from a citizenry bled dry by taxes way higher than the colonists fought a war to be free of.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
19h

Great point! I'd never thought about it that way.

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