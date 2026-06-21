The Hows and Whys of Operating in the Private, with Common-Law Trust Solutions

In this episode, I speak with Dave, from Common Law Trust Solutions (CLTS), about what it means to operate in the private, the benefits of doing so, and some of the pitfalls involved.

We also talk about the “secured party creditor” process, its legal underpinnings, the pros and cons of going that route. Mostly though, we discuss the common-law trust, why it is important, and how to use it.

CLTS has been assisting those who want to operate in the private, to set up trusts to facilitate this, for many years. The company (itself a private-based organization) also offers members education and ongoing support, something that is rare in this space. And in this episode, Dave talks about their latest innovation: An AI platform that enables members to research questions regarding common law, or the operation of their common-law trust. (Full disclosure: I have an affiliate relationship with Common Law Trust Solutions.)

You can find CLTS here.

Disclaimer: None of this is to be taken as legal advice.

(Image courtesy of Craiyon.com)