On the Banks

On the Banks

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Hugh Myers's avatar
Hugh Myers
Jun 3

Agreed. I've been building a personal archive as a legacy for some time now.

https://medium.com/@hkmincc/were-in-danger-of-losing-history-to-a-technocratic-oligarchy-f4e8a53c827a

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Jun 3

Indeed, They are erasing the web... We might want to solve for those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) who are hiding data from Us while They collect data on Us.

Thank You for capturing some of the data before They tried to strip it away!

The Theft of Privacy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-theft-of-privacy

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