This is Why I Save Copies of Studies & Articles
And where is Barbra Streisand's house again?
I think it was well before I wrote this piece, back in September of 2019, that I realized it made sense to keep copies of important information I came across online. This was prior to the Covid “pandemic",” but censorship of information related to vaccine safety had already been around for a while.
So when I saw today that Neil Z. Miller’s 2021 study, “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature” had been removed from Elsevier’s website, pending an investigation, I went right to the appropriate file folder, and (of course) there it was!
So, for anyone who is interested (and as of this morning, that should be a whole lot more people!), here is the full study.
I know there are other ways you can find it, but I also want to make folks aware that some of those ways are not as reliable as we’ve come to think they are. I learned this recently, about the Wayback Machine in particular, when I went looking for information about threats made against Graham Linehan for an article I was writing. It had all been scrubbed. Yes, even from the Wayback Machine. So I’m just saying: When you see something that you think might be important, you might want to just save a copy, take a screenshot, get something you can keep for yourself.
And probably you already know this.
You can find the full text of Neil Miller’s study here:
Agreed. I've been building a personal archive as a legacy for some time now.
https://medium.com/@hkmincc/were-in-danger-of-losing-history-to-a-technocratic-oligarchy-f4e8a53c827a
Indeed, They are erasing the web... We might want to solve for those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) who are hiding data from Us while They collect data on Us.
Thank You for capturing some of the data before They tried to strip it away!
The Theft of Privacy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-theft-of-privacy