I think it was well before I wrote this piece, back in September of 2019, that I realized it made sense to keep copies of important information I came across online. This was prior to the Covid “pandemic",” but censorship of information related to vaccine safety had already been around for a while.

So when I saw today that Neil Z. Miller’s 2021 study, “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature” had been removed from Elsevier’s website, pending an investigation, I went right to the appropriate file folder, and (of course) there it was!

So, for anyone who is interested (and as of this morning, that should be a whole lot more people!), here is the full study.

I know there are other ways you can find it, but I also want to make folks aware that some of those ways are not as reliable as we’ve come to think they are. I learned this recently, about the Wayback Machine in particular, when I went looking for information about threats made against Graham Linehan for an article I was writing. It had all been scrubbed. Yes, even from the Wayback Machine. So I’m just saying: When you see something that you think might be important, you might want to just save a copy, take a screenshot, get something you can keep for yourself.

And probably you already know this.

You can find the full text of Neil Miller’s study here: