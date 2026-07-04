On the Banks

On the Banks

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Hissyfit's avatar
Hissyfit
1d

I would sign this.

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1 reply by Bretigne
Hugh Myers's avatar
Hugh Myers
1dEdited

I'm inclined to agree with you; the mechanics of separation are challenging and fraught. So far, I've written to both "my" senators saying that without the SAVE America Act I don't regard their governance legitimate: no effective citizen suffrage, no consent, no legitimacy. Neither has responded.

https://medium.com/@hkmincc/restoration-rationalization-or-exit-and-rebirth-532cf23e2746

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