UPDATE: If you would like to add your signature to the Declaration of A Better Way, please send me your full name and I will send it in. For the moment, we are just adding signatures manually.

This Declaration, read by Bretigne Shaffer of World Council for Health USA, recognizes the illegitimacy of the United States government, on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the American Declaration of Independence. It is a key outcome of the World Council for Health’s Better Way Conference, which was held in Warwick, Rhode Island, May 30/31, 2026.

You can watch the video here, and read the full document here.