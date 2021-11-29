Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Civilization is a stream with banks. The stream is sometimes filled with blood from people killing, stealing, shouting and doing the things historians usually record, while on the banks, unnoticed, people build homes, make love, raise children, sing songs, write poetry and even whittle statues. The story of civilization is the story of what happens on the banks." - Will Durant

This is my public Substack, and it’s devoted to the sentiment expressed above. I write about the world without, and the world within, all from the perspective of valuing and nurturing free society, of focusing on creation rather than destruction.

I do have another, private, Substack, “Building Parallel Solutions.” You can read about that here. It is more narrow in focus, and is intended for those who are serious about… you guessed it… building parallel solutions, in the areas of healthcare, education, money and finance, food independence, and all the things that matter in life.

If you’re interested in joining my “Building Parallel Solutions” private Substack, just send me an email (Bretigne AT gmail DOT com), and I’ll sign you up. It’s free.

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