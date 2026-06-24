On the Banks

On the Banks

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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
17h

Good to hear his optimism. Great discussion!

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John (jc) Comeau's avatar
John (jc) Comeau
19h

That video made my day, thank you!

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