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Back in 2021, pub-owner Rod Humphris gained notoriety for throwing (then Labour leader) Keir Starmer out of his pub in Bath, England. When I spoke with Humphris in the fall of 2024, he said that he was mourning for what Britain had once been, and he did not see things getting better any time soon.

Nearly two years later, things are much much worse... and Humphris is much much more optimistic. Why?

In this heartfelt conversation, Humphris talks about what has changed for him—and what he believes has changed for many in Britain—and about what is required in order to create real change in his country.

Our conversation from 2024 is here.

The Raven Pub can be found here.

Rod Humphris fiction books can be found here.

The video of this interview is here:

…and once again, here is Rod throwing Starmer out of his pub, in 2021:

