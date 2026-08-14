On the Banks

On the Banks

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B. G. Jackson, HB's avatar
B. G. Jackson, HB
6h

Somewhere an MD is shaking his head, mumbling that "no possible mechanism" could do this, and telling himself he's the scientific one.

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Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
5h

I am passing this on to a few folks who need this info!

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