A firestorm has erupted within the medical-freedom movement, with some long-time activists calling out the failure of MAHA—and RFK Jr in particular—to make progress on key goals, and others arguing that critics’ expectations are unrealistic and they need to be patient.
I speak with one of the most outspoken of these critics, journalist Jeremy R. Hammond, about what is at the root of this conflict, and about the broader question as to whether we can expect meaningful change from getting “the right people” into positions of political power.
…and if we cannot, then what CAN we do? We talk about that too.
Jeremy’s articles discussed here can be found here, here and here.
The Open Letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr and President Trump.
I mentioned the World Council for Health’s “Better Way Network.” I am a member of the standing committee for the WCH Heartland Chapter, here in the US. You can learn more about the World Council for Health and the Better Way.
The video of our conversation is here:
Thanks, Bretigne, for having Jeremy on. As he wrote in his article, Maha wasn't hijacked. Maha was the hijacking. Exactly.
On the larger scale, we Voluntaryists are always trying to get the Statists to reconsider their unquestioned support—moral legitimation—of government. And this statement by Robert Higgs, a Voluntaryist scholar, applies to MAHA:
“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.”
Get free, stay free.
I love your cake analogy, Bretigne, at least with the current govts I am familiar with in our current zeitgeist. Where in Michigan is Jeremy located? We recently moved, purchased a home in Midland. We homeschool and anticipate homeschooling right up to college, but stilll good to know local people who share our values.