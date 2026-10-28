On the Banks

On the Banks

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
2d

Thanks, Bretigne, for having Jeremy on. As he wrote in his article, Maha wasn't hijacked. Maha was the hijacking. Exactly.

On the larger scale, we Voluntaryists are always trying to get the Statists to reconsider their unquestioned support—moral legitimation—of government. And this statement by Robert Higgs, a Voluntaryist scholar, applies to MAHA:

“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.”

Get free, stay free.

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Karen Keener's avatar
Karen Keener
3d

I love your cake analogy, Bretigne, at least with the current govts I am familiar with in our current zeitgeist. Where in Michigan is Jeremy located? We recently moved, purchased a home in Midland. We homeschool and anticipate homeschooling right up to college, but stilll good to know local people who share our values.

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