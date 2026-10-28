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A firestorm has erupted within the medical-freedom movement, with some long-time activists calling out the failure of MAHA—and RFK Jr in particular—to make progress on key goals, and others arguing that critics’ expectations are unrealistic and they need to be patient.

I speak with one of the most outspoken of these critics, journalist Jeremy R. Hammond, about what is at the root of this conflict, and about the broader question as to whether we can expect meaningful change from getting “the right people” into positions of political power.

…and if we cannot, then what CAN we do? We talk about that too.

Jeremy’s articles discussed here can be found here, here and here.

The MAHA Scorecard.

The Open Letter to Robert F. Kennedy Jr and President Trump.

I mentioned the World Council for Health’s “Better Way Network.” I am a member of the standing committee for the WCH Heartland Chapter, here in the US. You can learn more about the World Council for Health and the Better Way.

The video of our conversation is here: