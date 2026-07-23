On the Banks

On the Banks

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Amaterasu Solar
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And then there's this - for which there IS a solution...

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

The Problems in Profit (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-problems-in-profit

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

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