I spoke at the World Council for Health’s first US conference, the “Better Way Conference” in Rhode Island, May 30th-31st. This is the video of my presentation.

I start by outlining what I see as the root of the problem in health care—except of course it’s not only in health care. We live in a system that is founded in coercion, that grants a monopoly on force, and on justice and law enforcement, to a single entity. What could possibly go wrong?

I then talk about practical steps we can take to build functioning systems alongside the dysfunctional, coercive one in which we find ourselves.

As I said at the beginning of my talk, my slides turned out to be notes for a small book—so I have provided extended notes, that include references and links that support some of my points. You can find those notes here

…And you can see all of the presentations, with a $30 Virtual Pass, here. As you can see from the speaker list, this was an incredible lineup with a lot of amazing presentations. I am still digesting it all.