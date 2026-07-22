These are the notes I promised in my presentation, that provide links for more information about some of the topics I cover:

1.

BUILDING PARALLEL SOLUTIONS FROM WITHIN A BROKEN SYSTEM

BRETIGNE SHAFFER

2.

To find solutions that will work, we must correctly identify the problem/s.

- What are the biggest problems?

- Mandating treatments/interventions;

- Prohibiting treatments/interventions;

- Allopathic medicine displacing holistic healing modalities;

- Corruption of research/science (“Fiat science”);

- Astronomic costs;

- Censorship of dissenting voices;

- Insulation from liability for harm caused;

- Medical murders. Hospitals literally killing patients for money.

- What is at the root of each of these? What do they all have in common?

3.

COERCION.

- Govt. licensing:

- Govt control of what can/cannot be produced, bought, sold:

- Govt power to grant immunity from liability:

- Govt hands out research money (“Fiat science”)

- Regulatory state: NOT “corrupted”; CAN’T BE “REFORMED”; Incentives change.

Econ 101: monopoly is bad - ignores the biggest monopolist.

References:

No evidence medical licensing produces better outcomes:

Podcast with Jeremy R. Hammond, “Should Medical Licensing be Abolished?” https://www.bretigne.com/p/should-medical-licensing-be-abolished

What’s wrong with health insurance?

- Podcast episode: https://www.bretigne.com/p/whats-wrong-with-health-insurance?

- “One Hundred Years of Medical Fascism”: https://mises.org/mises-daily/one-hundred-years-medical-fascism

- “Book Review: Big Med: Megaproviders and the High Cost of Health Care in America” https://qjae.mises.org/article/37883-book-review-_big-med-megaproviders-and-the-high-cost-of-health-care-in-america_?auth_token=Y5yX2y8g2_IxPUMUj8wy

Evidence shows FDA does more harm than good:

- https://www.independent.org/article/2000/09/01/economists-against-the-fda/

- https://cei.org/opeds_articles/drug-approvals-and-deadly-delays/

- https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougbandow/2012/06/11/end-the-fda-drug-monopoly-let-patients-choose-their-medicines/

Podcast with economist Bob Murphy, “To Heal Healthcare, Get Government Out” - https://www.bretigne.com/p/to-heal-healthcare-get-government

Monopoly theory, and antitrust law and history:

- A fantastic, concise accounting of “The Protectionist Roots of Antitrust” - https://cdn.mises.org/rae6_2_3_5.pdf

- “Antitrust: The Case for Repeal” - https://mises.org/library/book/antitrust-case-repeal

- “In Restraint of Trade: The Business Campaign Against Competition, 1918-1938” - https://mises.org/library/book/restraint-trade-business-campaign-against-competition-1918-1938

- “Antitrust and Monopoly: Anatomy of a Policy Failure” - https://www.amazon.com/Antitrust-Monopoly-Anatomy-Independent-Political/dp/0945999623/

4.

So important that we get this right.

- Systems founded in coercion are not sustainable. They will collapse—it is collapsing now.

- Unique point in time, with a unique opportunity:

- WE ARE THE ONES WHO WILL BUILD WHAT COMES NEXT.

OUR MOST SACRED MISSION IS TO BUILD THE FOUNDATIONS FOR WHAT WILL GROW IN THE ASHES OF THE CURRENT SYSTEM.

- These foundations must be sound:

- Support individual autonomy;

- Allow for real healing modalities, not just the allopathic model and “sick care”;

-KEY IS THAT IT NOT BE BASED IN COERCION. THERE IS NO LEGITIMATE PLACE FOR COERCION IN HEALTH CARE

- I say that is ALL we need. Remove coercion, and people will create their own solutions.

- Historically, this has been the case:

- Mutual aid - only disappeared because of state intervention (largely at the behest of the insurance industry.

- Homeopathy, and the takeover of medicine by the pharmaceutical cartel.

References:

Mutual Aid:

- A wonderful, concise essay on the history of mutual aid in the US and how it was crushed by government intervention: http://www.freenation.org/a/f12l3.html

- Bibliography from this essay:

David T. Beito. “The ‘Lodge Practice Evil’ Reconsidered: Medical Care Through Fraternal Societies, 1900-1930.” (unpublished)

David T. Beito. “Mutual Aid for Social Welfare: The Case of American Fraternal Societies.” Critical Review, Vol. 4, no. 4 (Fall 1990).

David Green. Reinventing Civil Society: The Rediscovery of Welfare Without Politics. Institute of Economic Affairs, London, 1993.

David Green. Working Class Patients and the Medical Establishment: Self-Help in Britain from the Mid-Nineteenth Century to 1948. St. Martin’s Press, New York, 1985.

David Green & Lawrence Cromwell. Mutual Aid or Welfare State: Australia’s Friendly Societies. Allen & Unwin, Sydney, 1984.

P. Gosden. The Friendly Societies in England, 1815-1875. Manchester University Press, Manchester, 1961.

P. Gosden. Self-Help: Voluntary Associations in the 19th Century. Batsford Press, London, 1973. Albert Loan. “Institutional Bases of the Spontaneous Order: Surety and Assurance.” Humane Studies Review, Vol. 7, no. 1, 1991/92.

Leslie Siddeley. “The Rise and Fall of Fraternal Insurance Organizations.” Humane Studies Review, Vol. 7, no. 2, 1992. S.

David Young. The Rule of Experts: Occupational Licensing in America. Cato Institute, Washington, 1987.

- “From Mutual Aid to the Welfare State: Fraternal Societies and Social Services, 1890-1967” (Book) - https://www.amazon.com/Mutual-Aid-Welfare-State-Fraternal/dp/0807848417/

Political takeover of medicine:

- Best book is Harris Coulter’s “Divided Legacy, Vol. III” - recently reprinted by the Brownstone Institute.

5.

BUT… we’re not there yet.

- So how do we start building NOW, while that rotten system is still in place?

- And how do we build a cushion, to support the people who are dependent on this rotten system?

- Health care that respects individual choice;

- Mutual aid instead of welfare;s

- Elder care, special-needs care, etc.

- It’s already happening. And many of the people at this conference are a part of it.

A. BUILD PARALLEL SYSTEMS:

- GoldCare, Remnant Nursing, Functional Nursing Academy, concierge health-care services that respect individual autonomy and offer non-pharmaceutical, non-allopathic alternatives alongside “conventional” services;

- Alternatives to insurance;

- Surgery Center of OK;

- Underground, informal “systems” - just networks of people who refer others to “like minded” practitioners;

- Parallel medical research:

- Pre-print platforms;

- How Kevin McKernan ignited open peer replication of results with DNA contamination in Covid vaccine;

- Independent medical journals;

- Dale Brown, private protection.

Podcasts with Kevin McKernan re: Broken peer review and solutions:

- https://www.bretigne.com/p/kevin-mckernan-is-the-peer-review-983

- https://www.bretigne.com/p/kevin-mckernan-on-revolutionizing-ca2

- https://www.bretigne.com/p/is-fiat-science-starting-to-crumble

Podcast with Dr. Keith Smith of the Oklahoma Surgery Center: https://www.bretigne.com/p/revolutionizing-healthcare-with-dr-00c

My article about private alternative to policing: https://www.theadvocates.org/do-you-ever-get-the-feeling-the-police-arent-working-for-us/

6.

B. Operate in the PRIVATE:

- What this means: PMA, PBO, etc.

- For profit or non-profit

- OUTSIDE of jurisdiction of the regulatory state

- Still CRIMINALLY liable (for actual crimes, not code violations etc.)

- My grandmother’s story

- The history - how widespread, what kind of services and care offered

Link to my grandmother’s story: https://www.theadvocates.org/how-mutual-aid-cared-for-my-grandmother/

C. Nullification:

I said above that govt is a monopoly—but since there is some decentralization built in to our system, we have at least one tool to fight this monopoly: Nullification.

- TenthAmendmentCenter

- Generally requires political action - local

- Examples of success: Cannabis, etc.

- The catch: Local politicians have to be willing to forego federal money (because that’s the carrot they will hold over them)

- … the good news: There may not BE any federal money to hand out soon!

- What ELSE could be nullified?

- CBDCs and other programmable, digital currencies;

- 15-minute cities & other climate agenda items;

- Immunity from liability for pesticide cos, vax cos, etc.;

- Ag regulations requiring farmers to send cattle to distant slaughter houses, etc.

- Other regulations limiting what people can grow, buy, sell.

- TSA

The Tenth Amendment Center’s “State of the Nullification Movement Report” - https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/report/

7.

D. Common-Law remedies:

- Notices of Liability

- My experience:

- 30+ NOLs,

- CA Surgeon General resigned

- Asserting sovereignty informally - my hospital experience, etc.

E. BUILD COMMUNITY. Locally and otherwise.

- A huge part of the foundation for getting everything else done.

- And it can be as simple as hosting dinner parties or movie nights in your home.

8.

F. My idea: Special Economic Zones here in the US

- What is an SEZ? How would it work?

- China

- Separate jurisdiction with its own rules

- Attract investors

- Examples of enterprises: Hospitals, schools, manufacturing, farming, retail, energy production, hospitality… really, anything… (but especially hospitals!!!)

- We’d need local and/or state governments to cooperate with us - probably state and county.

- The incentive for them to do so:

- Attracts investment to their state/county, tax revenue

- Downstream benefits: Attracts more businesses & families to nearby areas

- Possible deals to provide services to local residents

9.

G. Biggest challenge: HOLDING THE CRIMINALS ACCOUNTABLE. Our system does not do this.

- Ultimately, we need to create an entirely new legal system. One that cannot be used to protect criminals in powerful positions.

- Most egregious example: Hospital murders.

-In a sane world, the perpetrators would face criminal charges: Murder. In our world, we have to find other grounds for suing them: Grace Schara case, Danielle Alvarez.

- This is the bare minimum we should expect from a justice system. And we don’t have it.

- When medical institutions are free to kill their patients, over and over again, and nobody ends up in prison for it, we do not have a functioning justice system.

- Near impossible in a monopoly-state justice system.

- We need non-monopoly justice systems.

- Based on natural law/ common law, not administrative/statutory law.

- Not founded on a monopoly.

- Further resources for why I think this, and how an alternative system could work. (See my handout.)

References:

Podcast with economist Bob Murphy on private justice: https://www.bretigne.com/p/what-is-anarcho-capitalism-and-whats

Bob Murphy’s “Chaos Theory” - https://mises.org/library/book/chaos-theory-two-essays-market-anarchy

Murray Rothbard, “Power and Market” - https://www.amazon.com/Power-Market-LvMI-Murray-Rothbard-ebook/dp/B0076DHHEQ/

David Friedman, “The Machinery of Freedom” - https://www.amazon.com/Machinery-Freedom-Guide-Radical-Capitalism-ebook/dp/B00LNDWWMW

Hans Hermann-Hoppe, “The Private Production of Defense” - https://mises.org/essays-political-economy/private-production-defense

Hospital murders:

“What the Nurses Saw” -

https://whatthenursessaw.com/

Rebecca Charles, mother of Danielle -

TN Liberty Network on the money trail: https://www.brasscheck.com/video/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/TLN-Follow-the-Money-Series-Financial-Incentives-t.pdf

Daily Clout on ventilator deaths: https://dailyclout.io/hospital-murder-attorney-unveils-shocking-survival-rates-among-mechanically-ventilated-covid-patients/

Zowe Smith “My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult” - https://www.amazon.com.au/COVID-Code-Life-Thrill-Medical/dp/B0DR3QCMJG - interview here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/zowe-smith-medical-coder-defender-podcast

10.

IN CONCLUSION:

- We are standing at a unique point in time. Because of this, we have an incredible opportunity and an incredible responsibility

- We do not need to put a lot of energy into fighting the existing system. It is collapsing itself because of its own nature.

- Our focus should be on BUILDING. And we have the tools to do it:

- Building parallel solutions, parallel systems;

- But even more critically, building the foundations-including a system of justice that actually protects individual rights-for the world that our children and grandchildren will inherit.

========

Where to find me:



On Substack: www.Bretigne.com (also Fantastical Contraption (my fiction), Building Parallel Solutions (private Substack group)

email: bretigne@gmail.com

My books:

“Alligator” short story collection;

“Davey Sunshine and the Big Pandemic” - coming soon!