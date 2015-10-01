On the Banks

On the Banks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doc Ellis 124's avatar
Doc Ellis 124
Mar 23, 2022

shared FB and Gab

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bretigne
Etienne Taylor's avatar
Etienne Taylor
Mar 21, 2022

Hypocrites in the yoga studio? Perish the thought!

Spot on, and just the right ￼touch. Not rhinoceros like at all. 🥰

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bretigne
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bretigne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture