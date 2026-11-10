One day, the story of what was done in hospitals during “the Covid years” will be taught to middle-school students, with grim admonishments to “never again” let these things happen.

The way to never let them happen again is pretty simple: 1) Talk openly about what happened, AT THE TIME that it is happening, or as soon thereafter as possible; and 2) Hold accountable—by violent means if necessary—the perpetrators.

This film is one big step in the right direction. Watch the trailer, above.

“Bad Medicine” will be screened at theaters across America on December 16. To find out where you can view it, go here. And if you don’t see any theaters near you, you can help bring it to one.

The film will also be shown at the Malibu Film Festival… as long as the usual suspects don’t find a way to have it cancelled.

Godspeed.