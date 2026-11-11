On the Banks

On the Banks

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JdL's avatar
JdL
10h

Though brief, this is a powerful story of the triumph of shared humanity over crazed warmongering. Your grandfather showed great courage to crawl out into no-man's land, whatever the time of day. He could easily have been spotted by a jumpy sentry on either side, and summarily shot. And for what? For perhaps the most important cause there is: to demonstrate and celebrate our connection to one another.

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1 reply by Bretigne
Carol Tencza's avatar
Carol Tencza
6hEdited

Thank you. I did not see any "flag" on the uniform - are you perhaps, Canadian? Our troops in both "wars" were under the control of British Command and I am not sure what the "Canadian" colonists wore as country insignia? Maybe time I took the time to look that up b/c without the Canadians, Vimy victory would not have happened as and when it did.

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