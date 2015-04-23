On the Banks

On the Banks

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
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And now as of August 2026, the VICP has paid out over $5 billion. That’s a huge increase since you first wrote this in 2015, and the amount was "nearly $3 billion".

Yet even on the government webpage detailing the amounts of compensation, they have to start out defending the injections and gaslighting those who have seen the damage with their own eyes.

"The United States has the safest, most effective vaccine supply in history. In the majority of cases, vaccines cause no side effects, however they can occur, as with any medication—but most are mild. Very rarely, people experience more serious side effects, like allergic reactions.

In those instances, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) allows individuals to file a petition for compensation."

https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/data

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Doc Ellis 124's avatar
Doc Ellis 124
Feb 27, 2024

"Nobody wants to be seen as foolish,"

I am a nobody and don't give a fuck if folks who don't know me see me as foolish....fact is, some folks who know me think I could be foolish, anyway....good thing I don't give a fuck.....

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